Miranda Lambert clears the shelters to save pets in Texas

Miranda Lambert's foundation MuttNation is rescuing shelter animals in Houston.

Country singer Miranda Lambert is showing Texas how much she cares about rescuing pets from the flooding.

The singer's organization, MuttNation Foundation, posted on Instagram that it's trying to rescue at least 300 pets.

Lambert's team also rescued a litter of puppies that were born the day of their rescue.

MuttNation has rescued dozens of dogs and cats from area shelters, including Houston Humane Shelter and Baytown City Shelter. Many are being taken from shelters first to make room for more animals.

Many are being checked out by Texas A&M University before they head to Oklahoma.

