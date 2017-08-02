Minnehaha Academy victim remembered as 'sweet, kind and caring'

Ruth Berg, a longtime receptionist at Minnehaha Academy, was killed in the suspected gas explosion at the school on Aug. 2, 2017. (Photo: Ruth Berg/Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS - A longtime receptionist at Minnehaha Academy was killed in the suspected gas explosion Wednesday morning, according to the school.

In a Facebook post, Minnehaha Academy said it was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ruth Berg.

"As our receptionist, she welcomed everyone with a smile and was always willing to go the extra mile to help our students, families, and staff," the post reads. "She will be greatly missed. Please keep Ruth's family, and our school community, in your prayers."

The school says Berg worked there for 17 years.

Others described her as a sweet, caring and kind person. Friends tell KARE 11 she was engaged to be married.

One other school staff member, John Carlson, 81, remains unaccounted for. He is a custodian at the school and is described as a grandfather to students and staff, handing out Dairy Queen Dilly Bars at the school. Carlson also graduated from Minnehaha Academy in 1953.

Minnehaha Academy custodian John Carlson remained unaccounted for Wednesday after an explosion and collapse at the school.

As many as nine others were injured in the blast Wednesday morning, including Bryan Duffey. According to the school's website, Duffey is the assistant boys' soccer coach. He remains in critical condition at HCMC.

A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. at Minnehaha Academy's Lower and Middle School, located at 4200 West River Parkway in Minneapolis.

