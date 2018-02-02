Mesa ammo dealer charged with making bullets he sold to Las Vegas shooter

Douglas Haig (R) addresses the media with his attorney on February 2, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.

A complaint says unfired armor-piercing bullets found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where the attack was launched on Oct. 1 contained the fingerprints of ammunition dealer Douglas Haig of Arizona.

The complaint filed Friday in federal court in Nevada says Haig didn't have a license to manufacture armor-piercing ammunition, which is required to manufacturer or sell such ammunition by U.S. law.

The charges were filed in federal court shortly before Haig and his attorney held a news conference Friday. He said he noticed nothing suspicious when he sold 720 rounds of ammunition to Stephen Paddock in the weeks before the attack that killed 58 people.

An Amazon shipping box marked with Haig's name and Mesa address was found in Paddock's hotel room, filing documents show.

The day after the shooting, Oct. 2, FBI and ATF agents arranged an interview with Haig and a business partner in Phoenix. After initially being unclear about whether he'd met Paddock, Haig told investigators that he'd met the shooter at a Phoenix gun show in early September.

He and his associate clarified days later that they'd met Paddock at a Las Vegas show on Aug. 27. Haig told investigators that Paddock bought several packs of .308 incendiary ammunition that day.

Haig then had contact with Paddock again in Phoenix, but Haig said he spoke to the eventual shooter Sept. 19 and gave him directions to his home to buy ammo.

"Paddock asked to purchase 600 rounds of .308 caliber 'tracer' a,munition and a quantity of .223 ammunition from Haig," filing documents state.

Haig then put the ammunition in the box later found in Paddock's room.

Haig is a 55-year-old aerospace engineer who sold ammunition as a hobby for about 25 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 Associated Press