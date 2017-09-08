Memorial Baseball team helps neighborhood clean up

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body of missing Omni employee found in hotel
-
Body of missing Houston Public Works employee found
-
Memorial area in west Houston still underwater
-
Northbound Beltway 8 reopens
-
Friends drown while trying to rescue Harvey victims
-
Apartment complex dealing with raw sewage
-
Hurricane Irma 5 a.m. Friday update: Now a dangerous Category 4 storm
-
Red tape blocks donations at UH
-
Houston Forecast for Friday morning
-
Former Presidents form hurricane relief effort
More Stories
-
At least 15 dead in Mexico earthquake; tsunami waves…Sep. 8, 2017, 3:08 a.m.
-
Families mourn friends who died rescuing others…Sep. 7, 2017, 11:05 p.m.
-
5 Things to Know: Raw sewage stagnating in…Sep. 8, 2017, 3:30 a.m.