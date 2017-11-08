Matthew McConaughey spends birthday surprising others with free turkeys

Picture: Matthew McConaughey Facebook Page

Longview native, Matthew McConaughey, surprised Lawrenceburg, Kentucky residents with free turkeys just in time for Thanksgiving.

"It's a sexy man delivering a turkey!" said one woman in McConaughey's Facebook Live video on Nov. 4:

McConaughey and 250 volunteers delivered over 4,000 turkeys, donated by Butterball, throughout the town on Nov. 4, which also happened to be the Longview native's 48th birthday.

The video has since gone viral, with over one million views and close to 6,000 shares.

Happy belated birthday and thank you for all you do Matthew!

