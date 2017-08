Maximum security inmates take over Tucker unit, officers inside

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

TUCKER, Ark. (KTHV) - Approximately six inmates have taken keys from correctional officers during a recreation call at the Tucker Unit. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Soloman Graves, Public Information Officer with the Arkansas Department of Correction told THV11 there are three correctional officers currently in the area where these inmates have control of the keys and doors.

As of 6:10 p.m. the department was in contact with the involved inmates. Graves said those conversations are proceeding in a positive direction.

At 6:15 p.m. two of the correctional officers have been released with no major injuries. One inmate who was not involved in the initial disturbance was hurt and is being taken to the hospital.

As of 6:30 p.m. all prison staff has been released.

As of 6:45 p.m., the disturbance has been resolved. The Maximum Security Unit will begin the process of returning to normal operation.

Emergency Response Teams from the Department of Correction and Arkansas State Police CID investigators are on the scene.

According to Bill Sadler, public information officer for state police, they will begin their investigation once ADC clears or calls for it.

Two guards and an inmate were attacked last month at the Tucker Unit. At least two inmates escaped their single-man cells. Another inmate was stabbed after his cell was breached. The investigation's findings into the July 22 incident will be presented to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

