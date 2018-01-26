'Mattress Mack', Gallery Furniture surprise Harvey heroes with trip to Super Bowl

(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale surprised a few Houstonians with a well-deserved trip to the Super Bowl on Friday.

The owner of Gallery Furniture gave eight Harvey heroes tickets to the big game in Minneapolis.

Along with iHeart Media, McIngvale solicited nominations of Houstonians that went above and beyond during Hurricane Harvey and in the storm's aftermath.

The finalists were selected on Thursday and the winners were announced on Friday at Gallery Furniture.

"These people are a tremendous inspiration to me. It's great what they did. It gives me inspiration to try to do more." said McIngvale.

The winners will get the ultimate Big Game experience. The seats are on the 30-yard line with access to the NFL experience, concert backstage passes and exclusive access to the patio on the field before and after the game.

