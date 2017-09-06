Mattress Mack: Cleaning supplies needed for Harvey victims

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale of Gallery Furniture (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Mattress Mack is asking for donations to help Harvey flood victims get back on their feet.

Gallery Furniture Owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale said they are in need of cleaning supplies.

"Recovery is the next phase Houstonians face and we want to make sure they have the proper supplies they need to make their homes safe until the insurance companies can assess the damage," said McIngvale.

Hundreds of Houstonians are at Gallery Furniture’s North Freeway location collecting cleaning supplies to begin the recovery efforts in their homes.

All locations, I-45 North (between Tidwell and Parker), Post Oak in the Galleria area and Grand Parkway in Richmond are accepting donations of cleaning products.

The following supplies are needed most:

Brooms

Mops

Garbage bags

Pine-Sol

Clorox Bleach

Clorox wipes

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Dish soap

Body soap

Scrub brushes

Dust pans

Buckets

© 2017 KHOU-TV