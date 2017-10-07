KHOU
Close

Matthew McConaughey, wife spotted at Jay Z ACL Fest concert

Chelsea Cunningham, KVUE 9:51 AM. CDT October 07, 2017

AUSTIN - Beloved Austin celebrity Matthew McConaughey couldn't stay away from the Austin City Limits Music Festival this year, or one of the headlining acts.

He and his wife Camila Alves can be seen on the Austin City Limit's Snapchat story walking on a closed-off ramp toward the front of Jay Z's stage, as fans throw up the hook'em sign and cheer "alright, alright, alright."

McConaughey returns the hook'em and pats some fans' hands.

In one video shared on Twitter, a fan can be heard asking the actor if he's ready for the game against the Kansas State Wildcats Sunday.

McConaughey, a UT alum, smiles at the asker and says something inaudible before walking out of the shot.

Based on McConaughey's well-known hook'em spirit, we don't doubt it was a yes.

Last year, McConaughey was spotted backstage at the Willie Nelson concert with the country singer's stuffed armadillo mascot.

If you spot a celebrity at  ACL Fest, tag #kvue on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories