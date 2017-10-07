Matthew McConaughey, wife spotted at Jay Z ACL Fest concert

Matthew McConaughey attends Jay Z concert with wife at ACL Fest 2017. (Photo: Austin City Limits Snapchat Story)

AUSTIN - Beloved Austin celebrity Matthew McConaughey couldn't stay away from the Austin City Limits Music Festival this year, or one of the headlining acts.

He and his wife Camila Alves can be seen on the Austin City Limit's Snapchat story walking on a closed-off ramp toward the front of Jay Z's stage, as fans throw up the hook'em sign and cheer "alright, alright, alright."

McConaughey returns the hook'em and pats some fans' hands.

Matthew McConaughey walked passed me today and I felt like my life was changed. pic.twitter.com/CvICAqf56H — Caitlin (@freetwnsound) October 7, 2017

In one video shared on Twitter, a fan can be heard asking the actor if he's ready for the game against the Kansas State Wildcats Sunday.

McConaughey, a UT alum, smiles at the asker and says something inaudible before walking out of the shot.

Based on McConaughey's well-known hook'em spirit, we don't doubt it was a yes.

Last year, McConaughey was spotted backstage at the Willie Nelson concert with the country singer's stuffed armadillo mascot.

