Marilyn Manson bandmember arrested in S.A., accused of marijuana possession

Daniel Fox mug shot (PHOTO: BCSO) (Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Daniel Fox, a touring member of Marilyn Manson's band, was arrested early Monday morning and accused of marijuana possession.

He was taken into custody around 2 a.m., according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, and was reportedly being held on $800 bond.

This comes after Marilyn Manson is set to perform at the Aztec Theatre Tuesday evening.

Fox has served as a drum tech and keyboardist for the band, according to Marilyn Manson's website.



© 2018 KENS-TV