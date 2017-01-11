Man's body found on runway at Detroit airport

Michigan State Promo (Photo: Shane Music)

DETROIT — Police are investigating a body found Wednesday on the runway at Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit.

After air traffic controllers saw something, a guard went to investigate and discovered the body of a 61-year-old Detroit man around noon, Detroit Police Sgt. Adam Madera said.

The man’s name was not immediately released and police were trying to locate his relatives.

“We haven’t located any trauma to the body,” Madera said.

Police don't know how the man's body got on the runway at the airport on the city's east side, and no cause of death has been determined yet.

An autopsy is scheduled Thursday, Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office spokesman Lloyd Jackson said.

The airport, better known as City Airport, has two runways and is separated from surrounding neighborhoods by chain-link fencing.

Industrial properties and mostly vacant lots are along the airport’s western edge. A cemetery sits next to it. Homes are also in the area.

Pro Air, the last commercial carrier to fly out of the airport, stopped service in 2000. Now, the airport primarily handles air cargo flights. About 25 flights go in and out daily, airport director Jason Watt said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Detroit Free Press