Manila resort on lockdown after reports of explosions, gunfire

MANILA - A resort in Manila was placed on lockdown early Friday following reports of gunfire and explosions at the hotel and casino complex in the Philippine capital.

"Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men," the resort posted to its Twitter feed.

The incident happened while, in the southern part of the country, Philippine troops are struggling to end a bloody siege by hundreds of extremists aligned with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told a news conference earlier in Manila that about 500 militants, including foreign fighters, joined the siege of Marawi, a mosque-studded city that is the heartland of the Islamic faith in the southern Philippines.

About 50 to 100 militants were putting up the strongest stand in buildings across a bridge from Marawi's city hall, where hundreds of reinforcement troops were deployed. Snipers and buildings that obstructed cannon fire were making it difficult for troops to end the siege, said Lorenzana, who had wanted to end the crisis by Friday.

