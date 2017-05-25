Man with 4 guns, several knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon; prop weapons banned

Phoenix Comicon got underway May 25, 2017, at the Phoenix Convention Center. Cosplay participants Jade Catron, 23 of Phoenix (left) as Jade; Cole Musick, 25 of Tucson as Sub Zero; and Lynn Musick,45 of Tucson as Sonia Blade, cross the street. (Photo: Tom Tingle/The Republic)

Phoenix police arrested a man armed with four firearms and several knives at Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon, prompting officials to increase security screening and outlaw prop weapons for the duration of the event.

The man had been carrying three handguns and one shotgun, along with the knives, according to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, a Phoenix police spokeswoman.

Fortune said the man intended to harm Phoenix police and had been taking pictures of officers and posting them on social media.

Police did not immediately release the man's name but said he is 30 years old.

The four-day entertainment and comic convention is going on through Sunday at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The Arizona Republic