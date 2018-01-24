Police are looking for Armando De Dios Cruz, who is accused of leaving his two stepdaughters behind after a crash. (Photo: Haines City Police Department)

HAINES CITY, Fla. -- Police don't expect to issue a "Parent Of The Year" award to a man accused of running off and leaving his stepdaughters behind after a rollover crash.

Armando De Dios Cruz violated the right-of-way of another driver on Sunday, Jan. 21, according to the Haines City Police Department. He crashed the SUV, causing it to roll over.

His 6-year-old stepdaughter was ejected from the SUV, police say, while his 13-year-old stepdaughter was left inside.

Police allege Cruz ran off and didn't bother checking on either child. The driver of the other car reported a broken wrist.

A warrant has been issued for Cruz' arrest on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with injury and child neglect. He did not have a valid driver's license, according to police.

