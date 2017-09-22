Man threatens to kill McDonald's workers over his food order, police say

(Photo: Fairfax County Police)

CHANTILLY, VA (WUSA9) - A man threatened to kill McDonald’s employees in Virginia when his food wasn’t ready fast enough, Fairfax County Police said.

Kyle Harris, 19, walked into the McDonald’s at 4424 Chantilly Shopping Center Thursday evening and ordered food with two of his friends—Erisk Cruz and Brian Abrego, both 18.

When the food wasn’t ready, the men started arguing with the fast food workers. They told police Harris threatened to kill them and lifted up his shirt to show a gun in his waistband.

The men walked out of McDonald’s and were arrested a short time later.

Harris has been charged with brandishing a weapon, simple assault, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct. Cruz was charged with possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct. Abrego faces a disorderly conduct charge.

Note: Photos of Cruz and Abrego were not available.

