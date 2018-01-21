Man shot through car door in Applebee's parking lot

PASADENA, Texas - A man was shot while sitting in his car in the parking lot of an Applebee's in Pasadena Sunday night, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The victim told police just before 7 p.m. he was at the restaurant in the 5000 block of Fairmont Parkway when he was shot through the door of his car.

The man drove himself to the Bayshore Medical Center. Police say he was shot in the leg and the injury is not life-threatening.

A motive for the shooting is unknown. The victim told officers there were two or three male suspects. They are only described as black males in their early 20s and were driving a tan older model car.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department.

