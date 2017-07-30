Man shot, killed outside his apartment in southwest Houston

Houston Police on the scene of the deadly shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed outside his apartment in southwest Houston early Sunday morning.

According to Houston Police, around 1 a.m. the man was shot on the sidewalk outside his apartment on Fondren Road near W. Bellfort Avenue. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

A witness told officers he knows who the suspect is. Sunday morning, detectives interviewed the witness and are working to positively identify the suspect before they make an arrest.

Police believe the suspect was an acquaintance of the victim

They said the victim's family was home, inside the apartment at the time. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Police have not yet released details on a possible motive for the shooting.

© 2017 KHOU-TV