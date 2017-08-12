Man severely injured after being punched by Uber driver

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A man is in serious condition after he got into a fight with his Uber driver.
St. Petersburg Police say around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Uber driver picked up a paying passenger. The two got into an argument over the route the driver was taking.
The driver pulled over to a convenience store when they got into a physical fight. It was unclear who started the fight, officials said.
The driver punched the passenger, knocking him unconscious.
A witness said he didn't know what was going on.
The passenger is hospitalized with serious brain trauma. His injuries are considered life-threatening.
Investigators are speaking with witnesses and the driver is cooperating. Although he has not been charged at this time, this is still an ongoing investigation.
