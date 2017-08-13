Man sentenced in drunk driving accident that killed officer's son

Mark Avalos in court on Friday, August 11, 2017. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A man was sentenced to serve at least ten years in prison for causing the death of the son of a Houston Police officer on Friday.

On Friday, Mark Avalos was convicted of Intoxicated Manslaughter and Failure to Stop and Render Aid after causing the deadly crash.

The accident happened in February of 2016 on I-10 East at Gelhorn. Police said Avalos was speeding and lost control when he hit another vehicle that flipped over.

Brandon Jankowski, 30, was inside that vehicle and was ejected from the car. He died from his injuries.

Witnesses said Avalos stopped and checked on Jankowski before getting back in his vehicle and driving off. Avalos was found to be intoxicated at the time of the accident.

On Friday, the victim's mother gave advice grieving families in similar situations.

"You need to forgive the person. You need to love the person, because he is a person who made a mistake and God will forgive them." she said.

The victim's family says he was a Marine and was working as a personal trainer in Houston.

© 2017 KHOU-TV