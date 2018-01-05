Man makes home in former Spirit Airlines plane

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

BROOKSHIRE, Texas - After years of living in every traditional house you can think of, one Brookshire man is now calling the inside of an airplane home.

"This is a McDonnell Douglas 80 and that's a DC-9 41," said Joe Axline. "There's lots of history in the planes. They're great planes."

Axline is living in the MD-80. He's planning to convert the DC-9 former Spirit Airlines plane into a movie room and arts and craft center next.

It's all part of what Axline calls Project Freedom.

"I've had five homes--brand new homes built from the ground up and anywhere from 2,000 to over 4,000 square foot. I've had one on a lake," said Axline, who also lives on an airfield.

On Friday, he showed KHOU 11 inside the plane he's living in, it still has overhead bins and all the features of a traditional airplane bathroom.

"What makes more sense is thinking about what you want to do in life," Axline said. "I call this Project Freedom because I got tired of being told what to do, when to do it and how to do it, it's just that simple. It doesn't work. I want to do what I want to do, when I want to do it and I want to have the money to do it."

After the Spirit plane is done, Axline said he plans to build a control tower to connect the two planes.

© 2018 KHOU-TV