KHOU
Close

Man makes home in former Spirit Airlines plane

After years of living in every traditional house you can think of, one Brookshire man is now calling the inside of an airplane home.

Josh Chapin, KHOU 12:14 AM. CST January 06, 2018

BROOKSHIRE, Texas - After years of living in every traditional house you can think of, one Brookshire man is now calling the inside of an airplane home. 

"This is a McDonnell Douglas 80 and that's a DC-9 41," said Joe Axline. "There's lots of history in the planes. They're great planes."

Axline is living in the MD-80. He's planning to convert the DC-9 former Spirit Airlines plane into a movie room and arts and craft center next.

It's all part of what Axline calls Project Freedom.

"I've had five homes--brand new homes built from the ground up and anywhere from 2,000 to over 4,000 square foot. I've had one on a lake," said Axline, who also lives on an airfield.

On Friday, he showed KHOU 11 inside the plane he's living in, it still has overhead bins and all the features of a traditional airplane bathroom.

"What makes more sense is thinking about what you want to do in life," Axline said. "I call this Project Freedom because I got tired of being told what to do, when to do it and how to do it, it's just that simple. It doesn't work. I want to do what I want to do, when I want to do it and I want to have the money to do it."

After the Spirit plane is done, Axline said he plans to build a control tower to connect the two planes.

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories