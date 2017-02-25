Man killed, woman seriously injured after drunk driver runs red light

Officers and detectives on the scene of the fatal crash on Westheimer near Beltway 8 early Saturday morning. The SUV can be seen flipped and crashed into the traffic light pole. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - One person was killed and another seriously injured in an accident involving a drunk driver early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers said around 3:30 a.m. an intoxicated man driving an SUV collided with a couple in a Mercedes on Westheimer underneath Beltway 8.

The SUV flipped and smashed into a traffic light pole. The driver of the SUV was intoxicated and was speeding before the accident, according to officers on the scene.

The male driver of the Mercedes was killed in the crash, officer said. The female passenger was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The intoxicated male driver was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. He is facing Intoxication Manslaughter charges.

