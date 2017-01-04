Man killed in hit and run on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON - A man was killed in a hit and run accident on the Gulf Freeway on Wednesday, according to Houston Police.

Around 11 a.m., the man was found at 3700 Gulf Freeway by a passer-by in a grassy area, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Investigators believe he was driving a truck northbound on the freeway when he pulled over and parked the vehicle. Investigators believe he was hit while walking on the side of the road.

The victim's truck was towed around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

There are no known witnesses or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.