Man in critical condition, shooting suspect arrested after SWAT standoff

A SWAT officer on the scene early Sunday morning (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - One man is in critical condition after being shot in an apartment complex in southwest Houston. The shooting suspect surrendered to SWAT officers after a standoff early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., two men began arguing in the parking lot of an apartment complex on South Gessner. At some point, one of the men went inside his apartment and came back out with a hand gun.

He opened fire on the man he was arguing with, seriously wounding him. Police say he picked up the shell casings and returned to his apartment.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The suspect barricaded himself inside his home as officers arrived on the scene.

An HPD SWAT team was called to the location and not long after officers were able to negotiate with the suspect. He surrendered without incident.

He faces multiple charges including Aggravated Assault and Tampering with Evidence.

Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge briefs media on conclusion of SWAT standoff. https://t.co/7S847VxA5Q — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 13, 2017

© 2017 KHOU-TV