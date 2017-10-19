KHOU
Man hit, killed trying to cross US 59 in Humble

KHOU staff and Brett Buffington , KHOU 1:11 AM. CDT October 20, 2017

HUMBLE, Texas - A man was hit and killed on Highway 59 late Thursday evening, according to police.

Officers said the man tried to cross the highway near Will Clayton Blvd when he was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved stopped and no charges are expected, police said. 

The victim is between 18 and 25 years old. His identity has not yet been released. 

It is unclear why the victim was trying to cross the highway on foot.

