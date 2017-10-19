Man hit, killed trying to cross US 59 in Humble

Authorities on the scene late Thursday evening in Humble, Texas. (Photo: Brett Buffington, KHOU 11 News)

HUMBLE, Texas - A man was hit and killed on Highway 59 late Thursday evening, according to police.

Officers said the man tried to cross the highway near Will Clayton Blvd when he was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved stopped and no charges are expected, police said.

The victim is between 18 and 25 years old. His identity has not yet been released.

It is unclear why the victim was trying to cross the highway on foot.

#BREAKING Man hit by a truck, killed, on Hwy 59 in Humble. Waiting to learn more from crash investigators. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/y7HUGGtafu — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) October 20, 2017

