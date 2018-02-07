Sebastian Ramos Photo/Courtesy of Family

HONEY ISLAND - A Honey Island man was killed Tuesday by a lightning strike that also injured his father.

Sebastian Ramos, 22, was found unresponsive off Starlight Road in Honey Island at about 2 p.m. by Kountze firefighters according to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

12news spoke to his brother Adan Ramos who said his brother was working on his ranch when he was hit by lightning.

His other brother who spoke to 12news off camera said he was standing on a ladder when he was struck.

He said his brother had a very good spirit and was there whenever he needed him.

"It was my little brother, we grew up together and did a lot of stuff, we were there for each other," said Adan Ramos.

Firefighters and Acadian Ambulance medics began CPR on Ramos before he was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont according to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital according to the release.

The Assistant Fire Chief with the Kountze Fire Department described the scene as very unusual.

"I can't even think back to the last time I've been on a call similar to it and I've been in the department over 35 years," said Assistant Fire Chief Chief Barry Mitchael.

Ramos' father, Raul Ramos, 57, received second degree burns following the strike and was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital the release said.

Hardin County deputies learned that Ramos and his father were standing close to each other while repairing some cattle fencing when the strike, which also knocked a nearby cow to the ground, happened according to the release.

