Man charged with burning underwear at Fla. Starbucks

Randall Sullivan, 59 (Photo: Leon County Jail)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 59-year-old homeless man faces arson charges after police say he lit his underwear on fire in the bathroom of a bustling Starbucks.

Minutes after Randall Sullivan entered the bathroom Tuesday evening, employees noticed the smell of smoke wafting through the coffee shop.

A barista told Tallahassee Police she saw him enter the bathroom where he remained for a long time.

When she checked on him, he was leaving the bathroom. The employee found a smoldering pair of underwear on the floor amid the busy coffee shop.

Police already in the parking lot were alerted and Sullivan was taken into custody. Officers found a lighter in his pocket, court records say.