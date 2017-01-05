Man charged with burning underwear at Fla. Starbucks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 59-year-old homeless man faces arson charges after police say he lit his underwear on fire in the bathroom of a bustling Starbucks.
Minutes after Randall Sullivan entered the bathroom Tuesday evening, employees noticed the smell of smoke wafting through the coffee shop.
A barista told Tallahassee Police she saw him enter the bathroom where he remained for a long time.
When she checked on him, he was leaving the bathroom. The employee found a smoldering pair of underwear on the floor amid the busy coffee shop.
Police already in the parking lot were alerted and Sullivan was taken into custody. Officers found a lighter in his pocket, court records say.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs