Man arrested after leading officers on a 5-city chase

Officers arrested the man after he led them on a five-city chase and tried to run on foot when he stopped the vehicle in Hitchcock, Texas. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HITCHCOCK, Texas - A man was arrested after leading police on a five-city chase Thursday evening.

Officers said the man was driving an SUV without a front license plate and very dark window tint.

When officers tried to pull over the guy near FM 1765 and 9th street in Texas City, he sped away.

The man drove through Texas City, LaMarque, Dickinson, League City and Hitchcock before officers finally caught him.

They say when he stopped the vehicle near FM 2004 and Highway 6, he tried to run away on foot but was caught.

Police said they found drugs on the man and inside his vehicle.

