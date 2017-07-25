Man accused of stabbing Med nurse turned over to ICE

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. -- Yuchen Lei, the man accused of stabbing a Med Center nurse in 2014, has been turned over to ICE, according to Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk.

Lei was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and harassment of a public servant, after attacking a nurse with a pocket knife on January 7th, 2014.

The 52 year old nurse suffered a punctured lung, but survived the attack.

According to Brazos County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue, Lei was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2014.

From that ruling, Lei was mandated to the custody of the state for a period of no more than 30 days. Upon the end of that commitment, the hospital must then make a recommendation as to whether or not he should continue treatment. They said he should.

During a hearing earlier this year a judge ruled Lei should be treated on an out-patient basis. Because of that ruling, the county had to release him from jail. But, he was turned directly over to ICE when released, because he had an outstanding immigration hold.

He will most likely not be able to go to the hospital for out-patient treatment, but will still have access to medication, while in ICE custody.

© 2017 KAGS-TV