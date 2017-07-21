Drunk driver accused of killing driver, Good Samaritan on 635 in Garland

Ashlynn Hurley

A drunk driver is being blamed for a double fatality crash early Friday morning that closed westbound Interstate 635 (LBJ) near Jupiter Road in Garland for several hours.

Police say a Mitsubishi was heading west in the HOV lane of 635 when the driver lost control. The car went left and hit the barrier wall, becoming disabled.

The female driver, 20-year-old Mikayla Prince of Arkansas, and male passenger got out of the vehicle, police say, while a Good Samaritan, 20-year-old James Fofanah of Dallas, stopped to help. A Toyota driving on 635 then hit the Mitsubishi, Prince, and Fofanah.

Both were killed.

The man who was a passenger in the Mitsubishi wasn't injured.

The Toyota then stopped on the right side of the highway and caught fire, police say. The female driver, Ashlynn Hurley, 23, of Rockwall, was able to get out and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say Hurley was intoxicated while driving. Once she is released from the hospital, she will be taken to jail and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

----

In Fort Worth, a fatal rollover accident was reported at about 6 a.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 287 near Harmon Road. One person was in serious condition and was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, while a second person has been confirmed dead.

#FortWorth: Fatal accident on SB 287 @ Harmon Rd has hwy closed. Use BR 287. Please be safe out there!@wfaatraffic pic.twitter.com/G072eo6RW9 — Lauren Nevitt (@LaurenNevittTV) July 21, 2017

According to The Star-Telegram, a vehicle flipped and blocked the southbound lanes. One person had to be extricated.

