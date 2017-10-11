LSU fraternity members to be booked with negligent homicide, hazing in pledge's death

BATON ROUGE -- Arrest warrants have been issued for ten members of LSU's Phi Delta Theta fraternity for hazing and negligent homicide charges in connection with the death of Maxwell Gruver, a freshman pledge.

According to LSU, all ten students will be booked with hazing and one of them, Matthew Alexander Naquin, will be booked with negligent homicide.

Police reports suggest Gruver may have been forced to consume excessive amounts of alcohol during a game called "Bible Study" on the night before his death.

According to the reports filed in court, "Bible Study" meant Phi Delta Theta pledges had to drink if they incorrectly answered questions about the fraternity during a gathering the night before 18-year-old Gruver died.

A witness told police that Gruver was "highly intoxicated" when members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity left him on a couch sometime after midnight on Sept. 14. Around 11 a.m. that morning, members found Gruver still on the couch with a weak pulse and couldn't tell if he was breathing. He died at a hospital later that day.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the following students:

Matthew Alexander Naquin, (charges of hazing and negligent homicide)

Zachary Castillo, (charge of hazing)

Elliott Eaton, (charge of hazing)

Patrick Forde, (charge of hazing)

Sean Paul Gott, (charge of hazing)

Zachary Hall, (charge of hazing)

Ryan Isto, (charge of hazing)

Hudson Kirkpatrick, (charge of hazing)

Sean Pennison, (charge of hazing)

Nicholas Taulli, (charge of hazing)

