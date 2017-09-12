Lows In The 50's Not Too Far Away...

The low this morning at Bush Airport dropped to 60! That felt nice and was just the latest in a string of cooler than normal, and drier than normal days. In fact, Houston has failed to reach 90 for the past seven days in a row. Unusual, for a time when the normal high is about 93. Which got me looking ahead to when Houston can normally expect to get cooler weather. Looking at the statistics, Houston usually gets it's first low temp in the 50's around September 23rd. That's not too far away. Lows in the 40's come around the middle of October, with 30's possible in November. It's not time to break out the sweaters and hot chocolate just yet, but it's coming!

