Louisiana couple names baby boy after Houston Astros

Paige and Kelly Hodges with their new baby boy named Houston. (Photo: Provided)

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana - Lifelong Astros fan Kelly Hodges and her husband Paige watched the Houston Astros historic season unfold from their home in Louisiana.

"This was just a very special year," said Kelly. "It was pretty cool to be able to watch and track it the whole year."

It was also the year, Kelly got pregnant, so as the Astros playoff ran began, this couple had a wild idea.

"Right around August she said 'Hey, I'll make a bet with you, if the Astros win the World Series, we're going to name him Houston and if the Astros don't, I'll get to name him,'" said Paige.

And sure enough, the Astros delivered.

"When they won, I was a little bit in shock," said Kelly.

So when it was Kelly's turn to head to the delivery room, she gave birth to a beautiful baby boy and named him Houston.

"It stuck and it's really grown on us," said Kelly. "The more I say it, the more I love it."

Baby Houston (Photo: Provided)

He was named in honor of a championship team and a world-class city.

"He looks just like a Houston, it fits," said Kelly.

So at 7 pounds and 13 ounces, this Christmas baby is already a champion and his proud parents know their perfect son is ready to handle whatever life throws his way.

"If he can handle it like Houston did after Harvey and how the Astros did fighting back to bring a championship to the city, then that will say a lot," said Paige.

