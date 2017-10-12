KHOU
Loud boom heard by residents in the Fort Worth area due to military training

WFAA 7:22 AM. CDT October 12, 2017

A loud boom heard across the Fort Worth and surrounding areas by residents was reportedly due to military training in the vicinity of downtown, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

At about 11:10 a.m., residents in the Fort Worth area reported hearing what was described as a loud explosion.

In a tweet, PD wrote: 'any explosions being heard are due to this training.'

