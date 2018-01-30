Your guide to the first weekend of Mardi Gras! Galveston 2018

The largest celebration of its kind in Texas and the third largest in the nation, Mardi Gras! Galveston brings the island’s streets to life for two weeks of infectious merriment. (Galveston Convention & Visitors Bureau)

GALVESTON, Texas - It's that time of year again - it's time for the 107th celebration of Mardi Gras! Galveston.

Mardi Gras kicks off this weekend with parades, concerts and a bunch of bead throwing.

The largest celebration of its kind in Texas and the third largest in the nation, Mardi Gras! Galveston brings the island’s streets to life for two weeks of infectious merriment. The event will run from February 2-13, 2018.

Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday with the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Ceremony followed by a 7 p.m. corresponding parade that travels through downtown Galveston with the Budweiser Clydesdale horses, bands and festive floats. At 8:30 p.m., hundreds of umbrella dancers will twist through the streets of downtown Galveston at the eighth annual Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade. The 10 p.m. Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade and a number of concerts will keep the party going through the night.

The largest celebration of its kind in Texas and the third largest in the nation, Mardi Gras! Galveston brings the island’s streets to life for two weeks of infectious merriment. (Galveston Convention & Visitors Bureau)

On Saturday, several parades will take place along Galveston’s Seawall and through the downtown Mardi Gras Entertainment District, including two of Mardi Gras! Galveston’s largest events. Revelers won’t want to miss the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Kick-Off Parade at 12 p.m. or the Krewe of Gambrinus Parade at 6 p.m.

Click here for parade route information.

Saturday’s live entertainment lineup will be headlined by alternative rock band Everclear, which will perform at 5:30 p.m. on the Bud Light Stage located at 23rd and Strand inside the Mardi Gras Entertainment District. For lovers of electronic dance music, the Electric Stage— located at 21st and Strand streets—will feature continuous, beat-thumping DJ concerts throughout the festival.

This Sunday is “Fiesta Gras" returning for its second year featuring Tejano music and two themed parades, including a headline performance by four-time Grammy Award-winning group La Mafia at 2:30 p.m. on the Bud Light Stage. The Fiesta Gras area will be located in the downtown entertainment district at the corner of 23rd and Strand streets.

For more information on Mardi Gras! Galveston, visit www.mardigrasgalveston.com.

The largest celebration of its kind in Texas and the third largest in the nation, Mardi Gras! Galveston brings the island’s streets to life for two weeks of infectious merriment. (Galveston Convention & Visitors Bureau)

First Weekend Major Events

FRIDAY

5:15 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Almost Endless Summer (Bud Light Stage)

5:00 p.m. Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade Pre-Party (Electric Stage)

5:30 p.m. George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Ceremony (The Tremont House)

7:00 p.m. George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Parade (Entertainment District)

7:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Ryan Ross (Bud Light Stage)

8:30 p.m. Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade (Entertainment District)

9:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: DJ Skritchin (Electric Stage)

10:00 p.m. Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade (Entertainment District)

10:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Honeybrowne (Bud Light Stage)

11:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Jamie Harvey (Electric Stage)

The largest celebration of its kind in Texas and the third largest in the nation, Mardi Gras! Galveston brings the island’s streets to life for two weeks of infectious merriment. (Galveston Convention & Visitors Bureau)

SATURDAY

11:00 a.m. Official Mardi Gras! Galveston Jolly Jester Jaunt 5K (Entertainment District)

12:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Bare Necessity (Bud Light Stage)

12:00 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Mardi Gras Parade (Seawall & Entertainment District)

1:00 p.m. Zaniest Golf Cart Parade (Entertainment District)

3:00 p.m. Krewe d’iHeart Media Art Car Parade (Entertainment District)

4:15 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: The Line Up (Bud Light Stage)

5:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: DJ Qwest (Electric Stage)

5:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Everclear (Bud Light Stage)

6:00 p.m. Krewe of Gambrinus Parade (Seawall & Entertainment District)

9:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: DJ Phon (Electric Stage)

10:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Sprung (Bud Light Stage)

11:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Made Monster (Electric Stage)

The largest celebration of its kind in Texas and the third largest in the nation, Mardi Gras! Galveston brings the island’s streets to life for two weeks of infectious merriment. (Galveston Convention & Visitors Bureau)

SUNDAY

11:45 a.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Alianza (Bud Light Stage)

1:00 p.m. Fiesta Gras Estrella TV Parade (Entertainment District)

2:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: La Mafia (Bud Light Stage)

4:00 p.m Mega 101 Fiesta Gras Parade (Entertainment District)

© 2018 KHOU-TV