Your camera is a scientific instrument (no, really!)

Recording something on your camera is essentially taking a scientific reading of the light reflected off of the subject. (Photo: unknown)

HOUSTON - Just this morning, the National Weather Service confirmed that a suspected tornado in Galveston was indeed, a very weak twister. They made that determination based on evidence found at the scene: lattice work strewn about a backyard in a non-linear pattern, and also from photographic evidence. Now, that on the surface doesn't sound like anything new, but in this case, photo enhancement was a key factor in helping them make that determination.

Here's the photo I shared with the National Weather Service aiding them in determining that their tornado warning did, indeed verify as a minimal EF-0 tornado. It's been enhanced to increase contrast of light verses dark, which clarifies what the original image captured.

Here's a look at the #tornado in Galveston, TX this midday, from Jamaica Beach area at the Silver Leaf Resort. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/bXdglxyeba — Brooks Garner (@BrooksKHOU) May 22, 2017

The original photo (below), is the same photo as the one above, with the exception that the gray tones are so close together, they're hard to distinguish from one another. This essentially, "hides" a tornado from our human eye.

Original photo (cropped) by Evelyn Pool, from Silver Leaf Resort on Galveston, 5/22/17 (Photo: Evelyn Poo)

Essentially, I made the light grays lighter, and the darker grays darker, separating the tones -- which leaving the image contents absolutely untouched. This revealed an easy-to-see image of a funnel reaching the ground, with flying debris, that previously had been indistinguishable.



In this comparison of an original photo (left) to it's enhanced counterpart (right), it's easy to see that simply shifting the contrast can easily seperate cloud features initially, "invisible" to the human eye.

In this scientifically data-enhancing exercise, we did the equivalent of making the numbers on a thermometer larger and easier to read. If this was a recording of an audio interview that was difficult to hear due to background noise, we would have enhanced it using computer software, so the listener could more easily hear what's being said. Enhancement doesn't make change what the speaker said, just like making the numbers bigger on a thermometer changes the temperature. Establishing that a camera a scientific instrument of recording light, it is thus acceptable to enhance the data it collects to clarify the message.



This cell phone collects visible light and displays it as a collection of pixels to make an image, much in the way that a barometer measures air pressure using an instrument, and displays it as a number.

Finally, it's important to distinguish the enhancing of a sky photo for scientific reasons, verses doing it to misrepresent how dramatic the scene may have looked with motivations to exaggerate. For artistic reasons, enhancement is fine as anyone on Instagram will attest.

-Brooks

Meteorologist Brooks Garner

