Young local actress lands a role in 'Hidden Figures'

Kamryn Johnson

HOUSTON - A young Houston actress landed a role in the Academy Award nominated movie 'Hidden Figures'.

The movie tells the true story of several African American women to help NASA launch the first astronaut into space.

11-year-old Kamryn Johnson plays Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer's daughter.

"Well, I started acting when I was four years old doing H-E-B commercials. Then I started putting myself in auditions, getting call backs, and just going from there," said Johnson.

She's also been in the movie 'Left Behind' with Nicholas Cage, as well as 'Bessie' with Queen Latifah. On top of that, the young actress is a student at River Oaks Baptist School.

"When I'm going to the audition or call back or on set, I practice my lines and get ready for what I'm about to do. When I go back, I start focusing on my school work. My teachers and school are pretty supportive about it," explained Johnson.

