YES Prep: Threatening note no cause for concern

KHOU.com , KHOU 11:42 AM. CST January 25, 2018

HOUSTON – Deputies say they found nothing to be concerned about after a threatening note was found in a bathroom at YES Prep North Central campus Thursday morning.

 

 

YES Prep issued the following statement about the incident:

“In an abundance of caution, we worked with the Harris County Sheriff to add security and investigate a hand-written threat discovered in a school bathroom. Upon a thorough sweeping of the building, the Sheriff found no items of concern. Thank you for your cooperation and support as we place the security of our students and staff as our highest priority.”

It was not disclosed what was written on the note.

