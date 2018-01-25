YES Prep: Threatening note no cause for concern

Deputies say they found nothing to be concerned about after a threatening note was found in a bathroom at YES Prep North Central campus Thursday morning.

HOUSTON – Deputies say they found nothing to be concerned about after a threatening note was found in a bathroom at YES Prep North Central campus Thursday morning.

Our deputies are working with @YESPrep to investigate a threat against the campus at 13703 Aldine Westfield. A thorough search has been conducted and no weapons were found. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 25, 2018

YES Prep issued the following statement about the incident:

“In an abundance of caution, we worked with the Harris County Sheriff to add security and investigate a hand-written threat discovered in a school bathroom. Upon a thorough sweeping of the building, the Sheriff found no items of concern. Thank you for your cooperation and support as we place the security of our students and staff as our highest priority.”

It was not disclosed what was written on the note.

© 2018 KHOU-TV