Year in Review: Top 11 KHOU.com local stories

KHOU 6:14 AM. CST December 26, 2017

As 2017 comes to a close, it’s a good time to look back on some of the most-clicked on headlines in the Greater Houston area. From the devastation of Hurricane Harvey to the Astros magical World Series championship, 2017 has been a year we will never forget.

Here are the 11 local news stories that received the most views on KHOU.com this year:

1. Bride and groom booted off United flight in Houston

2. Buffalo Bayou hits record level during Harvey

3. Where are the floodplains in Houston? Check this map

4. KHOU 11 forced to evacuate building because of flooding

5. Family of 6 drowned inside van while trying to escape Harvey floods

6. HCSO: 178 'johns' arrested in Harris County

7. After huge turnout, officials say volunteers for Harvey rescues no longer needed

8. Burglars shoot two officers in southwest Houston

9. Deputy constable fatally shot outside Baytown courthouse

10. Watch: Trucker nearly drives into path of tornado on I-45

11. A 1,102-pound bench press? Tiny Meeker ready for more

