Year in Review: Top 11 KHOU.com entertainment stories

As 2017 comes to a close, it’s a good time to look back on some of the most-clicked on headlines (videos, slideshows, etc) in the Greater Houston area. From the devastation of Hurricane Harvey to the Astros magical World Series championship, 2017 has been a year we will never forget.
Here are the top 11 entertainment stories from this year on KHOU.com:
1. RodeoHouston announces 2017 concert lineup
2. Coldplay, Mary J. Blige concerts postponed due to Harvey
3. What happened to Hot 95-7 FM?
4. VERIFY: Are Chip and Joanna Gaines rumors true?
5. Gospel star's comments on gays goes viral
6. Singer Chris Cornell's death ruled a suicide
7. Big shakeup at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
8. Stars perform for sold-out #TexasStrong concert
9. COPS TV show now filming in Houston area
10. KISS shines spotlight on Kingwood High School
11. Cody Johnson to replace Old Dominion at RodeoHouston
