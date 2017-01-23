Yale Street bridge reopens ahead of schedule

Ahead of schedule, reconstruction on the historic Yale Street bridge has just been completed. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Ahead of schedule, reconstruction on the historic Yale Street bridge has just been completed.

The bridge is located where Yale Street passes over White Oak Bayou, just south of I-10 in the Heights.

Crews determined the original bridge couldn’t handle the increased traffic. The Department of Transportation originally expected the reconstruction to take 18 months, but the bridge opened to traffic Monday evening.

The bridge was originally built in 1931 and is on the Nation Registry of Historic Places. It can now handle more weight, has wider lanes, and the sidewalks are protected by metal guardrails.

(© 2017 KHOU)