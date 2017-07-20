Wynn, Tolan headline free MLBPAA youth clinic

Apr 10, 2010; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros former player Jimmy Wynn (24) is recognized before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports, (2010) Brett Davis)

HOUSTON - Former All-Stars Bobby Tolan and Jimmy Wynn headline a free local baseball clinic for Houston youth.

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic will be held Saturday, July 22, in conjunction with the Houston Urban Youth Academy.

Players scheduled to attend include 1967 World Series champion Tolan; Astros legend Wynn, as well as Jeff DeWillis, Charles Gipson, Doug Gwosdz, Trenidad Hubbard, Chuck McElroy, Pedro Valdes and Glenn Wilson.

To register for this clinic, please visit www.baseballalumni.com. Registration is required. Alumni players will train at stations including pitching, catching, base running and life skills.

The clinic will take place at the Urban Youth Academy at Sylvester Turner Park from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The nine players schedule to attend have combined for 77 seasons, 6,041 games and 494 home runs in Major League Baseball.

