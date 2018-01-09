WWII veteran returned to Houston seven decades after his death

The remains of Army PFC Lonnie B. Eichelberger arrived in Houston with full military escort, more than 70 years after his death.

HOUSTON - A World War II veteran who was unidentified for years was returned home for burial Tuesday.

The remains of Army PFC Lonnie B. Eichelberger arrived in Houston with full military escort, more than 70 years after his death.

Eichelberger was assigned to the 371st Infantry Regiment, 92nd Infantry Division – the only African-American combat infantry division in Europe.

He was killed in action in Italy in February 1945.

After years of trying, the Army was finally able to identify his remains and contact a great-nephew in Richmond.

The young soldier was born in 1924 in Waco and enlisted in the Army as a teenager because he wanted to serve his country.

Eichelberger will be honored Wednesday at a memorial service at the Houston National Cemetery.

© 2018 KHOU-TV