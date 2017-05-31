KHOU
Would James Harden make a good Globetrotter...and is he the NBA MVP?

KHOU's Jason Bristol shoots hoops with Globetrotter Bull Bullard and talks about who should be the 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player.

Jason Bristol, KHOU 11:25 AM. CDT May 31, 2017

HOUSTON - Which player is the NBA's Most Valuable Player? 

A basketball expert is adding his opinion to the debate.

Bull Bullard of the Harlem Globetrotters is going with his guy: Russell Westbrook from Oklahoma City.

"I got to go Westbrook," Bullard told KHOU's Jason Bristol during a recent stop in Houston.

Harden is still one of Bullard's three favorite players, along with Westbrook and Lebron James.

The Globetrotters return to Houston for three games in July: Saturday, July 8 (at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.) at NRG Arena; and Sunday, July 9 at Berry Center in Cypress. Its the first time the Globetrotters have ever played at Berry Center.

Bullard also believes Harden's skills and beard would make Harden an excellent Globetrotter.

