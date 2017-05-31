Would James Harden make a good Globetrotter...and is he the NBA MVP?

HOUSTON - Which player is the NBA's Most Valuable Player?

A basketball expert is adding his opinion to the debate.

Bull Bullard of the Harlem Globetrotters is going with his guy: Russell Westbrook from Oklahoma City.

"I got to go Westbrook," Bullard told KHOU's Jason Bristol during a recent stop in Houston.

Harden is still one of Bullard's three favorite players, along with Westbrook and Lebron James.

The Globetrotters return to Houston for three games in July: Saturday, July 8 (at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.) at NRG Arena; and Sunday, July 9 at Berry Center in Cypress. Its the first time the Globetrotters have ever played at Berry Center.

Bullard also believes Harden's skills and beard would make Harden an excellent Globetrotter.

