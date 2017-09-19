Wortham Theater Center closed until May 2018

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hurricane Maria becomes Cat. 5 again
-
Gruesome murder case shocks Baytown police
-
Evacuees scrambing to find permanent housing
-
Hauling away Harvey's debris
-
Naval Hospital Jacksonville removes employees in viral photos
-
Tuesday morning forecast
-
Complaints growing about new shelters for evacuees
-
Taco Bell to get rid of drive-through, add alcohol at some new locations
-
Harvey shelters closed or near closure
-
Toddler killed in 3-alarm apartment fire
More Stories
-
Hurricane Maria pounds Caribbean, targets U.S. islandsSep 19, 2017, 5:13 a.m.
-
Flooded home catches fire in W. HoustonSep 19, 2017, 12:35 p.m.
-
Wortham closed until May 2018; repair work on…Sep 19, 2017, 12:46 p.m.