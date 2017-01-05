World squash champs to meet in epic, $50K battle

Two of the best players in the world are set to meet in a one-of-a-kind, high-stakes battle of squash.
Current world champ Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt and former world champion Gregory Gaultier of France will play Saturday in the first-ever Hutkay.fit Squash Fight Night at Lifetime Fitness Citycentre, which pays a record $50,000 purse and also offers a 24-carat gold title bet.
The event was developed by Houston resident Jahanzeb Khan, a squash pro at Lifetime Fitness.
Unlike other squash events are decided in five games, the Fight Night will be a best-of-seven, also a first.
The event will also be live-streamed on USSquash.com.
Forbes Magazine recently listed squash as the healthiest cardiovascular sport; and squash is also under consideration for the 2024 Olympics, according to Khan.
