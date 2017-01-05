KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

World squash champs to meet in epic, $50K battle

Two of the world's best squash players will face off against each other in Houston.

KHOU 11:31 PM. CST January 05, 2017

Two of the best  players in the world are set to meet in a one-of-a-kind, high-stakes battle of squash.

Current world champ Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt and former world champion Gregory Gaultier of France will play Saturday in the first-ever Hutkay.fit Squash Fight Night at Lifetime Fitness Citycentre, which pays a record $50,000 purse and also offers a 24-carat gold title bet.

The event was developed by Houston resident Jahanzeb Khan, a squash pro at Lifetime Fitness.

Unlike other squash events are decided in five games, the Fight Night will be a best-of-seven, also a first.

The event will also be live-streamed on USSquash.com.

Forbes Magazine recently listed squash as the healthiest cardiovascular sport; and squash is also under consideration for the 2024 Olympics, according to Khan.

 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories