World squash champs to meet in epic, $50K battle

Former world champion Gregory Gaultier of France, promoter Jahanzeb Khan; and current world champ Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt pose in front of Fight Night's Championship Title Belt. (Photo: Jason Bristol)

Two of the best players in the world are set to meet in a one-of-a-kind, high-stakes battle of squash.

Current world champ Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt and former world champion Gregory Gaultier of France will play Saturday in the first-ever Hutkay.fit Squash Fight Night at Lifetime Fitness Citycentre, which pays a record $50,000 purse and also offers a 24-carat gold title bet.

The event was developed by Houston resident Jahanzeb Khan, a squash pro at Lifetime Fitness.

Unlike other squash events are decided in five games, the Fight Night will be a best-of-seven, also a first.

The event will also be live-streamed on USSquash.com.

Forbes Magazine recently listed squash as the healthiest cardiovascular sport; and squash is also under consideration for the 2024 Olympics, according to Khan.