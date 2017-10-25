World Series | 5 Things to Know: Verlander's last chance to win World Series?

Workers put finishing touches on the World Series logo and the field before today's workouts one day prior to game one of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros. (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

A list of the top stories to follow surrounding the Astros in the World Series.

Is this Justin Verlander's last chance to win World Series?

The stakes weren’t quite as high back then, some 16 years ago, when Justin Verlander took the mound for Goochland High School in a late-round game in the Virginia high school baseball playoffs. But Verlander’s intensity was all too familiar. “He had that mentality,” former Goochland coach Bryan Gordon said. “I don’t want to say it meant as much as t.he last two games against the Yankees, but he was a pitcher and he was out there to get the job done.” Tap here for the full story

Dodgers, Astros play quickest World Series game since 1992, leave fans wanting more

Some fans spent almost as much time in traffic after they exited the 5, 110 or 101 freeways before the Game 1 of the World Series than they did watching it. The Dodgers' 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday took 2 hours, 28 minutes, making it the quickest World Series game since 1992. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw's 11 strikeouts through seven innings of work in a game that featured nine hits by both clubs certainly helped speed things along.

Three friends win World Series tickets in Ellen's giveaway at UH

Three incredibly lucky and quick thinking guys are headed to the World Series! These friends will never forget the day they won World Series tickets from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." They won the costume contest organized by the show at the University of Houston. Ellen DeGeneres tweeted Monday she would be giving away "something huge" on campus. Tap here for the video and watch them again on today's episode of Ellen on KHOU 11 at 4 p.m.

WATCH: Game 1's biggest plays & highlights

No one wants to watch the Astros lose Game 1 again, we're all focused on Game 2! But, if you missed last night's game and want to see what you missed, tap here.

Two mistakes are too many for Keuchel in World Series opener

Dallas Keuchel walked slowly to the dugout with a 1,000-yard glare. Two mistakes. Two home runs. The left-hander with the bushy beard and intense gaze gave up a solo shot to Chris Taylor leading off the game and a two-run drive to Justin Turner in the sixth inning that powered the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1 in the World Series opener Tuesday night. Tap here for the full story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV