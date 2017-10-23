World Series | 5 Things to Know: How much would it cost to go to the 2017 World Series?

Workers put finishing touches on the World Series logo and the field before today's workouts one day prior to game one of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros. (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Here are stories to follow surrounding the Astros in the World Series:

How much would it cost to go to the 2017 World Series?

So you want to watch the Astros take on the Dodgers in person, but you’re not sure where to start. Well, first you need to figure out how much you’re willing to spend. Right now, tickets to the World Series are no longer available through the Astros website so you’ll need to go through an outside vendor like Stubhub or Midtown Tickets. To read more, click here.

Sports Illustrated predicted the Astros would win the 2017 World Series back in 2014

Apparently the Astros are immune to the Sports Illustrated curse.Three years before Houston won the AL pennant with a Game 7 win over the Yankees, SI predicted it would win the World Series in 2017. The cover story was on the Astros’ innovative front office, led by GM Jeff Luhnow, which had been stacking championship pieces like George Springer, Collin McHugh and Dallas Keuchel. To read more, click here.

Behind the Prayer Beads: A Look at the woman who makes Astros rosaries

It’s the power of the prayer beads. Every time these rosaries sell out, the Astros win big. People believed so much, they waited outside Annunciation Catholic Church Saturday, ahead of Game 7 against the Yankees. The Church restocked the rosaries twice and sold out. The Astros won and advanced to the World Series. To read more, click here.

HPD, City departments planning for World Series

After being on the world stage hosting the Super Bowl earlier in 2017, Houston is in the spotlight once again playing host to the World Series.Since the Astros clinched their spot Saturday night, Houston police and other city departments have been quickly making plans to handle the crowds and keep them safe. To read more, click here.

Astros fan captures historic photos of team

He says he may not be the biggest Astros fan, but he’s one of the first. This Houston man has been to every major game since the very beginning, and he's got the pictures to prove it. His memories from that decade are frozen in time on paper and in his mind. To read more, click here.

