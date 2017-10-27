World Series | 5 Things to Know: Game 3 parking, watch parties and more

George Springer rounds the bases after his go-ahead 11th inning home run in Game 2 of the World Series. (Gary A. Vazquez / USAT Sports)

Game 3 parking, watch parties and more

Houston is getting ready for Game 3 of the World Series. From where to watch the games to where to park and a whole lot in between, we’ve got your Astros World Series bases covered. Whether you’re heading to the game or heading downtown for the festivities, snagging a parking spot is going to be difficult and expensive. One convenient option is to pre-book a spot from a site like Vivid Seats however, they’ll cost you. We found spots as expensive as $492. Tap here for more.

'No refusal' aimed to curb drunk driving during World Series

In an attempt to curb drunk driving during the World Series games in Houston, the Harris County District Attorney's Office has implemented a 'no refusal weekend'. “We want to continue to celebrate this historic season,” said Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “We ask that while celebrating, you have a plan to get home safely,” he said. Tap here for more.

George Springer won't be silenced in World Series spotlight

When he was a kid, he would sit in the back of the class, hoping the teacher would never call him. When he went to the University of Connecticut, he enrolled in classes where there were no presentations. When he went out to eat, he’d simply point at the item on the menu. Tap here for the full story.

Houston lights up in blue and orange for the 'Stros

You don't have to look far to see that Houston is beaming with pride for our talented baseball team. Different landmarks around town are shining bright for the 'Stros. The city is lit in blue and orange. The city’s skyline is glowing in Astro's colors, but you don't have to look to the top of skyscrapers to know what's on our minds. Tap here for more.

J.J. Watt will throw out first pitch in Game 3 at Minute Maid

When the Astros open World Series Game 3 at Minute Maid Park on Friday, one of Houston's biggest stars will throw out the first pitch. Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been tapped for the honor. Astro Hall-of-Famer Craig Biggio will deliver the ball to Watt. Tap here for more.

