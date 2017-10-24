World Series | 5 Things to Know: Ellen Show giving away tickets today

Workers put finishing touches on the World Series logo and the field before today's workouts one day prior to game one of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros. (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Here are stories to follow surrounding the Astros in the World Series:

The Ellen Show giving away World Series tickets on UH campus

If you're near the University of Houston campus Tuesday you will want to keep your eyes open for a big opportunity to score World Series tickets. The Ellen Show tweeted Monday it would be in town to give away something big. Tap here to read more.

Hot hot hot for Games 1 and 2 in L.A.

Meteorologist Chita Craft says fans will arrive at Games 1 and 2 in L.A. under triple digit temperatures. When the series comes to Houston, however, the weather will be much cooler. Tap here to watch.

Photos: Behind the scenes at Dodger Stadium before the World Series

Anxious for Game 1 tonight? Take a look at Ddoger Stadium where preparations are underway right now. Tap here for the slideshow.

Behind the Prayer Beads: A Look at the woman who makes Astros rosaries

It’s the power of the prayer beads. Every time these rosaries sell out, the Astros win big. People believed so much, they waited outside Annunciation Catholic Church Saturday, ahead of Game 7 against the Yankees. The Church restocked the rosaries twice and sold out. The Astros won and advanced to the World Series. To read more, click here.

HPD, City departments planning for World Series

After being on the world stage hosting the Super Bowl earlier in 2017, Houston is in the spotlight once again playing host to the World Series.Since the Astros clinched their spot Saturday night, Houston police and other city departments have been quickly making plans to handle the crowds and keep them safe. To read more, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV