World Series | 5 Things to Know: Crowd gathering at UH for free tickets!

Here are stories to follow surrounding the Astros in the World Series:

Crowd growing on the UH campus as Ellen prepares to give away tickets!

If you're near the University of Houston campus right now you will want to keep your eyes open for a big opportunity to score World Series tickets. The Ellen Show tweeted it would be in town to give away something big, and now a crowd is growing front of the Ezekiel Cullen Building. Tap here to read more.

LSU roots for the Astros with ‘Geaux Streauxs' billboards in Houston

Louisiana State University is honoring two of its former baseball players who are playing for the Astros in the World Series. Alex Bregman and Will Harris are featured on “Geaux Streauxs” billboards in four locations in Houston, according to LSUSports.net. Tap here to read more.

CliffsNotes about Astros for new fans

So you want the Astros to win the World Series, but you’re not exactly an expert on the team? Well, here’s are some CliffsNotes to help you out. Four players you need to know are Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel. Tap here to read more.

Hot hot hot for Games 1 and 2 in L.A.

Meteorologist Chita Craft says fans will arrive at Games 1 and 2 in L.A. under triple digit temperatures. When the series comes to Houston, however, the weather will be much cooler. Tap here to watch.

Photos: Behind the scenes at Dodger Stadium before the World Series

Anxious for Game 1 tonight? Take a look at Ddoger Stadium where preparations are underway right now. Tap here for the slideshow.

